In addition to the hiring of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be caretaker manager for the rest of the season, Manchester United fans and investors have another reason to be happy about Jose Mourinho's firing, according to the New York Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the club's share price rose 5%, or $151 million in light of Mourinho getting the boot.

A jump in share price is always welcomed, but especially for a club that reportedly has to pay $22 million for getting rid of its manager while he still had about 18 months remaining on his contract.

As the club looks to move on from Mourinho, climb up from sixth in the Premier League standings and get past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the former manager is stuck left answering questions about what went wrong during his tenure and what his next move will be.

Sky Sports News caught up with Mourinho outside of his home in London to discuss the recent events, but he was not very talkative.

Manchester United's next match is Saturday against Cardiff City on the road in the Premier League. In 2014, Solskjaer managed Cardiff City for eight months and the team was relegated after finishing last in the Premier League. This season is the club's second ever in the league.