Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Must Improve Against Arsenal to Maintain Title Charge on Saturday

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side must put on a stronger display than when the Reds last met Arsenal in November if they are to maintain their title challenge on Saturday.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Emirates in a closely-fought Premier League encounter last month, with a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser cancelling out James Milner’s opener.

That was the last time Liverpool have dropped points in a league match and Klopp has insisted that his side must improve on Saturday if they are to maintain their fine run. As quoted by Football.London, the German said: “[We need to] play much better than we did at Arsenal.

“Defending-wise we were not as good as we can be or as good as we have been since. We use the [November] game for analysis, it gave us a lot of important information. Still, it will be difficult.

“Unai Emery likes to change systems a lot, even in games two or three times. That will be pretty interesting.

“They have their own ideas as well. Arsenal against us had 62 per cent possession, and that was mainly because we didn’t defend well up front.

“They could pass through and it was difficult to get the ball back, then we were not calm enough in our own possession. We had the bigger chances, but it was a very difficult game. They are good.

“Unai Emery doesn’t look at the points we have and they have, he only wants to win a football game.

“If we take any information out of having 10 or 12 points over them, we would be really silly. The good news is the boys are not silly. We need to play our best football.”

Klopp identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal’s main danger man ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Anfield. The Gabon forward leads the Premier League scoring charts heading into this weekend’s action, with 13 goals to the 29-year-old’s name so far.

The Liverpool boss knows Aubameyang well, having managed the forward during the pair’s time with Borussia Dortmund, and Klopp said of the Arsenal star: “Outstanding player, outstanding person, really funny and nice guy.

“He has the mindset of a proper goalscorer, always relaxed in front of goal. His combination of speed and finishing skills is pretty rare and makes him an exceptional player.

“He’s a threat in the big space and the small space and good at heading as well. It’s a nice package Arsenal bought there, and in combination with Lacazette is really difficult to deal with.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

“They combine everything you could wish for with playing with two strikers. Very good combination.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)