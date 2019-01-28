Ernesto Valverde Keen to Focus on Upcoming Matches After Barcelona Easily Dispatch Girona

January 28, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde emphasised the importance of his side's 2-0 win away to Girona on La Liga on Sunday, but insisted that their attention now switches to the next game.

The champions eased to victory on Sunday courtesy of goals from Nelson Semedo and Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants will now look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter final tie against Sevilla when the two sides meet again on Wednesday.

Valverde said on his side's victory on Sunday, via Marca: "Today's match was key because it's a derby and because we know how Girona play, as they're an intense and great team, but now we'll recover tomorrow and start thinking about Wednesday.

"We were having some difficulty because they were pressing high and we couldn't pass through it on occasion. These losses of possession led to Girona's main chances. When Arthur went on, he had the ability to keep the ball.


"Plus, they were down to 10 and it was a matter of controlling the game and finding the open man. In the end, we had more chances and sealed the result."

Valverde also looked ahead to Wednesday's cup clash against Sevilla and insisted that his Barcelona side are determined to turn the tie around.

"Our hope is to go through," Valverde added. "We made changes the other day with respect to today's lineup and I think Girona did as well, as all teams do.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"I don't want another result like the other day [the first leg]. We have three matches in six days this week and there's also a very important one against Valencia, but it's true that what matters to us right now is the Copa del Rey."

