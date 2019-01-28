Ivan Perisic 'Agrees' Move to Arsenal After Submitting Transfer Request With Inter

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Ivan Perisic has agreed a loan move from Inter to Arsenal which will be made permanent at the end of the season, according to reports from Italy.

Inter director Beppe Marotta confirmed on Sunday that Perisic had handed in a transfer request in response to Arsenal's interest, after the Croatian was benched for the defeat to Torino.

Despite Arsenal and Perisic both wanting to make the move happen, it was feared that the Gunners' inability to make permanent signings this month would damage their chances.

However, Libero (via Football Italia) is now reporting that an agreement is in place for Perisic to join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season, with a permanent transfer in the pipeline for next summer.

Perisic would earn €3m until June and then €6.5m a year until 2022 if the transfer is made permanent. It is believed that a transfer fee of around €35m would be required.

However, the agreement between Arsenal and Perisic is not matched by Inter, who still insist that the 29-year-old will stay put this month.

Inter do not agree with Arsenal's intention to loan now and buy in the summer, and with only a few days to go in the transfer window, they may hold on to Perisic for the rest of the season.

Tullio Puglia/GettyImages

"Perisic has asked to leave but there is no suitable offer for him. We will see in the coming days," said Marotta after the defeat on Sunday.

"We will listen to the request of Perisic, he has put in a transfer request; we must try to satisfy him but also respect the value of him."

Perisic has scored three goals and provided two assists for Inter in Serie A this season. He also scored for Croatia in last year's World Cup final.

