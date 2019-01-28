Manchester United to Go Ahead With Technical Director Appointment Despite Solskjaer Success

Manchester United are still set to appoint a technical director at the club, despite the success of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Regardless of the Norwegian's excellent start to life in the Old Trafford dugout - winning eight games out of eight, securing FA Cup progression and closing the gap to the top four to just three points - the club are still far from decided as to whether he will be replaced as planned at the end of the season.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are seeking someone with the requisite "experience and gravitas", as well as "top level connections" to work alongside the next permanent manager in Manchester, whoever that may be.

Plenty names have been mooted thus far, including the renowned Monchi from Roma, who has also been linked with Arsenal thanks to Unai Emery's relationship with the Spaniard in his time at Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta is another one believed to be on United's radar, after continuously aiding Los Rojiblancos to stay at the upper echelons of European football. Paul Mitchell is another candidate.

The RB Leipzig head of recruitment, who has previously worked at Tottenham and Southampton, has enjoyed success at all three of those clubs. But, at 37 years old, he remains somewhat inexperienced for the role and lacks connections, despite his prior relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.



Michael Zorc of Borussia Dortmund and Fabio Paratici of Juventus have also been mentioned, though the latter has just been promoted to general manager as a way of deterring prying eyes.



United are essentially seeking someone to fill the boots of Sir Alex Ferguson, who performed most of the tasks associated with this kind of role during his trophy laden stint with the club.

