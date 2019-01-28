Olivier Giroud Open to France or Premier League Move Following Gonzalo Higuain Arrival at Chelsea

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Olivier Giroud has admitted that a move back to France could be on the cards following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival at Chelsea, though he would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has found a starting berth hard to come by under Maurizio Sarri this term, after being sporadically kept out by the departing Alvaro Morata and then Eden Hazard. Giroud has 18 appearances in the league, though just six of those have been starts, and this is reflected in his tally of one goal and four assists domestically. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

His goalscoring form has been more present in the Europa League, with four goals from five games, but that success has not translated to more minutes in important encounters.

And, speaking to French broadcaster Canal just before Higuian's arrival in west London was announced, the former Arsenal man revealed his frustrations at his situation with both club and country: "I will never make people unanimously satisfied with me.

“There is a little part of regret and frustration. The public expects a goalscorer to score goals. I'm the fourth best goalscorer of French football and nobody can take that away from me.”

And Giroud admitted the use of Hazard up front had particularly annoyed him, explaining: "The coach makes Hazard play nine which is detrimental to strikers. But he is the best player I've ever played with.

"If the club decides to get another striker, like Higuain, it will certainly darken my future at Chelsea. I've never said no to a return to France. Lyon and Marseille are two great clubs. My priority is to stay in the Premier League though."

Higuain made his debut for the Blues in the FA Cup fourth round defeat of Sheffield Wednesday, though Giroud did manage to provide an assist in his eight minute cameo.

