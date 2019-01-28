Roy Hodgson Hails 'Good News Day' After Crystal Palace Dump Sorry Spurs Out of FA Cup

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson branded Sunday as a 'good news day' after several stand-out performances saw his Eagles knock Spurs out of the FA Cup to progress to the fifth round.

The south London side took the lead early on through Connor Wickham and compounded further misery on their friends from the north of the city as Andros Townsend converted from the spot to give the hosts an unassailable two goal lead.

After the game, Hodgson was quick to highlight the positives that might have gone under the radar following such a remarkable result, with particular focus on the bounce-back ability of 39-year-old Julian Speroni.

“Today was a good news day for Crystal Palace with Speroni breaking the record for clean sheets which is fantastic, especially after last week when he had to shoulder some of the blame for the goals we conceded up at Anfield," Hodgson told the official club website.

"For him to come back and do what he did today was a real good news story, and for Connor [Wickham] to fight his way back to start a game after all that time and crown it with a goal was another piece of good news for the club and the fans.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“All in all it was a good day, and you get these days in football from time to time. You have to balance them out but today we can leave Selhurst Park with a smile on our faces and see who we get in the fifth round of the FA Cup.”

The former England manager was also full of praise for long-term absentee Wickham, who made his first FA Cup appearance on Sunday since featuring in the final three years ago.

“He’s worked hard to get where he is and it’s good that he’s had the chance today", Hodgson continued.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Had it been a league game then he wouldn’t have had that chance because Jordan Ayew would have played in the centre forward position, but I decided to rest Jordan so Connor could play and he took the opportunity which is very credible and I’m pleased about.

“It has been two-and-a-quarter years [since his last start] and for him to play 70 minutes and get a goal, things can’t get much better than that for him."

Palace's focus for the meantime turns back to the Premier League where they have to contend with a crucial run of games and Hodgson is hopeful his players can emulate Sunday's performance in the coming weeks.

He added: “There are so very big games coming up for us now against SouthamptonFulham and West Ham and we’ve got to reproduce this performance, defend really well and hope that the goals that we’ve been able to score in the last few weeks will keep flowing.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message