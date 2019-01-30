Julian Weigl Reveals His Request to Join Paris Saint-Germain Was Rejected by Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has claimed he's focusing on achieving success with the club, after failing to secure a January transfer window move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old had previously been heavily linked with a January move to the Ligue 1 giants, after falling behind the likes of Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney and Mahmoud Dahoud in the midfield pecking order. However, earlier in the month he saw his chance to reunite with former manager Thomas Tuchel blocked by the BVB board.

Discussing his future in the wake of the failed move, via Sport Bild, Weigl claimed: "When Paris [Saint-Germain] showed interest in me before the second half of the season, I naturally thought about my future. I wanted to improve my athletic situation. And that I can work well under Thomas Tuchel is no secret. I shared my thoughts with the BVB officials.


"I had to accept that those responsible do not want to surrender me. Now my full concentration is to be successful with BVB. Currently I feel much better than in the first [half of the season]."

Refreshingly, rather than complaining or going on strike, Weigl appears to be knuckling down and fighting for his place in the team, as BVB look to wrestle the Bundesliga title back from Bayern Munich. Due to a defensive injury crisis, the German has started the last three matches at centre-back, and put in a spirited display in his side's 1-0 away win to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, BVB boss Lucien Favre highlighted his side's early second half goal as being a key factor in their 5-1 thrashing of Hannover 96 last weekend. The table toppers took a slender 1-0 lead into the break against their opponents, but a 60th minute goal from Marco Reus proved the catalyst for his side's eventual landslide victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message