Julian Weigl Reveals His Request to Join Paris Saint-Germain Was Rejected by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has claimed he's focusing on achieving success with the club, after failing to secure a January transfer window move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old had previously been heavily linked with a January move to the Ligue 1 giants, after falling behind the likes of Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney and Mahmoud Dahoud in the midfield pecking order. However, earlier in the month he saw his chance to reunite with former manager Thomas Tuchel blocked by the BVB board.

Discussing his future in the wake of the failed move, via Sport Bild, Weigl claimed: "When Paris [Saint-Germain] showed interest in me before the second half of the season, I naturally thought about my future. I wanted to improve my athletic situation. And that I can work well under Thomas Tuchel is no secret. I shared my thoughts with the BVB officials.





"I had to accept that those responsible do not want to surrender me. Now my full concentration is to be successful with BVB. Currently I feel much better than in the first [half of the season]."

Refreshingly, rather than complaining or going on strike, Weigl appears to be knuckling down and fighting for his place in the team, as BVB look to wrestle the Bundesliga title back from Bayern Munich. Due to a defensive injury crisis, the German has started the last three matches at centre-back, and put in a spirited display in his side's 1-0 away win to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, BVB boss Lucien Favre highlighted his side's early second half goal as being a key factor in their 5-1 thrashing of Hannover 96 last weekend. The table toppers took a slender 1-0 lead into the break against their opponents, but a 60th minute goal from Marco Reus proved the catalyst for his side's eventual landslide victory.