Arsenal Looking to Complete Christopher Nkunku Loan Deal After Yannick Carrisco Pursuit Fails

Arsenal want to complete the loan deal for Christopher Nkunku on deadline day after their attempt to sign Yannick Carrasco failed.





The Gunners are aiming to complete a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain starlet, with Unai Emery seemingly keen on signing another winger following links with Carrasco and Inter's Ivan Perisic.





According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, the chances of Arsenal signing Nkunku are now 50/50, but potential deals for Carrasco or Perisic are unlikely to materialise.

Arsenal pressed hard for Perisic. They want loan + option, Inter Milan want permanent or loan + obligation. So #AFC offered to pay penalty fee if loan doesn’t become permanent. No sign of #Inter budging. Far lower numbers & effort in Carrasco pursuit. Nkunku said to be 50/50 #PSG — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 30, 2019

Nkunku is available for a £2m loan with view for a permanent deal in the summer, as reported by the Daily Mail, in a similar deal that brought Denis Suarez to the club earlier this week.





Should the Nkunku move go through, it would pave the way for Gunners youngster Emile Smith Rowe to join Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Arsenal's attempt to sign Dalian Yifang winger Carrasco stalled and now Milan look set to try and rush through a loan deal, according to the Mirror. The Chinese Super League outfit wanted £35m for the Belgium international but they remain open to letting him leave temporarily.





The north London side's offer for Carrasco was deemed too low, with Unai Emery previously revealing the club do not have the funds to make permanent signings this window, and Milan want to get the deal done to help with their attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal are expected to formally announce Suarez's arrival on deadline day, with the deal all but completed on Wednesday.