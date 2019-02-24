Jan Siewert Addresses Huddersfield's Poor Form Following 2-0 Loss to Newcastle

Jan Siewert admitted that changes need to be made at Huddersfield in order to fix the club's current form after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle United on Saturday.

The result at St. James' Park keeps the Terriers at the bottom of the table, a staggering 14 points from safety. An early red card to skipper Tommy Smith forced Huddersfield to play the final 70 minutes of the match with ten men and eventually conceded two goals early in the second half.

90' FULL-TIME #nufc 2-0 #htafc: Second half strikes from Rondon and Perez condemn 10-man Town to defeat at St. James' Park.#NEWHUD (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 23, 2019

Huddersfield started the game positively, controlling possession in the first ten minutes, but the match was turned on its head when Smith was sent off for a late challenge on Newcastle's home debutant Miguel Almiron.

As quoted by Huddersfield's official website, Siewert addressed the red card post-match: "It was definitely a big moment because we started the game well; It definitely changed the game. I don't find excuses. We've been working together for four weeks, and we haven't had a red card situation before. With one man less, it is harder to defend."

When asked by Sky Sports whether the manager is learning from bad situations like the red card he simply responded: "Yes.





"The team did not win since November. We have to continue to try and change this situation. I'm learning and the players are learning. It is a sombre dressing room now as the players are disappointed.





"We still stay positive, and we go on. I know how tough it is for our fans that we haven't won since November. I appreciate them so much. We've lost four games together and it's tough to take."

Huddersfield will have the opportunity to bounce back as they take on a surging Wolves team at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night, hoping to spark a remarkable climb off the bottom of the table.