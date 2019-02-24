Pep Guardiola Admits He Is Hoping for Man Utd Win Over Liverpool & Plays Down Quadruple Talk

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that a Manchester United win over Liverpool on Sunday would do his side a favour in the title race, but played down talk of a quadruple.

The Citizens take a break from defending their domestic crown as they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, whilst title rivals Liverpool are in Premier League action against bitter rivals United at Old Trafford - with Jurgen Klopp's side level on points with City.

Does Sarri need time?



"It was never in the media that I'd be sacked if they lose this game or the other game. It never happened."



Pep Guardiola believes Maurizio Sarri needs @ChelseaFC stability: https://t.co/lzw8DA2XYr pic.twitter.com/sfy3hfOo4F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2019

Guardiola's primary focus will be on his City side retaining the Carabao Cup on the day but, via BBC Sport, the Spaniard admitted: "Of course, it would be good if United can get a result.

"But now it is February and it is impossible to talk about winning four [trophies].

"We have a final and, once we are in the final, it is the most important game in the season.

Will Sarri win his first ever trophy at Wembley?



"Their players and their manager will be focused on winning the game."@ManCity boss Pep Guardiola says @ChelseaFC transfer ban won't affect Carabao Cup final: https://t.co/U07HtcJy2t pic.twitter.com/lfN836XD3Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2019

"Maybe for United or Liverpool the League Cup is not important because they have many in the trophy cabinet and they have many, many titles, but it's not the case for us.

"To retain the title would be good, to play a final would be good.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Can Klopp end Solskjaer's unbeaten PL record? pic.twitter.com/DALV8OVhfQ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 24, 2019

"Ask me this question [about winning four trophies] in April or May and after I will tell you the answer. I will not lie to you in May.

"But now it is February and it is impossible to talk about that. It sells an illusion. How many times, in England, has one team won four titles in a season?

⬇ Sport This Weekend:



📅 Saturday:



⚽ Burnley vs Spurs

🏉 France vs Scotland

⚽ Bayern vs Hertha

⚽ Sevilla vs Barcelona

🏉 Wales vs England

🥊 DeGale vs Eubank



📅 Sunday:



⚽ Man Utd vs Liverpool

🏉 Italy vs Ireland

⚽ Man City vs Chelsea

⚽ Monaco vs Lyon



🍿 Bring. It. On. pic.twitter.com/5c7UDxwlW7 — SPORF (@Sporf) February 23, 2019

"Don't put that pressure on our shoulders because we don't deserve it. The legacy in Sir Alex Ferguson's United - he never did that. Liverpool in the '80s, how many Champions Leagues did they have in their pockets? They didn't do that."