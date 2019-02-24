Pep Guardiola Admits He Is Hoping for Man Utd Win Over Liverpool & Plays Down Quadruple Talk

February 24, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that a Manchester United win over Liverpool on Sunday would do his side a favour in the title race, but played down talk of a quadruple.

The Citizens take a break from defending their domestic crown as they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, whilst title rivals Liverpool are in Premier League action against bitter rivals United at Old Trafford - with Jurgen Klopp's side level on points with City.

Guardiola's primary focus will be on his City side retaining the Carabao Cup on the day but, via BBC Sport, the Spaniard admitted: "Of course, it would be good if United can get a result.

"But now it is February and it is impossible to talk about winning four [trophies].

"We have a final and, once we are in the final, it is the most important game in the season.

"Maybe for United or Liverpool the League Cup is not important because they have many in the trophy cabinet and they have many, many titles, but it's not the case for us.

"To retain the title would be good, to play a final would be good.

"Ask me this question [about winning four trophies] in April or May and after I will tell you the answer. I will not lie to you in May.

"But now it is February and it is impossible to talk about that. It sells an illusion. How many times, in England, has one team won four titles in a season?

"Don't put that pressure on our shoulders because we don't deserve it. The legacy in Sir Alex Ferguson's United - he never did that. Liverpool in the '80s, how many Champions Leagues did they have in their pockets? They didn't do that."

