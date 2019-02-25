Lazio vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan and Lazio take a step back from their respective Serie A duties as Gennaro Gattuso's men travel to the capital to take on I Biancocelesti in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi final.

While Milan head into Tuesday's encounter on good form, their opponents will see the tie as a welcome break from what has been a difficult last couple of weeks as they bowed out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla.

The Coppa Italia presents both sides with their only chance of silverware this term, and both sets of supporters will be desperate to see their team lift a trophy come the end of the season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When Is the Match? Wednesday 27 February What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? TBC

Team News





Gattuso has received some welcome news in the build-up to the midweek fixture with the return of winger Suso. The Spaniard missed out on their weekend win over Empoli due to suspension, but the extra time away means he will have recovered in time to face Lazio.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Long-term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura is still out while Cristian Zapata and Mattia Caldara won’t be available for the first leg tie at the Stadio Olimpico.





For Simone Inzaghi the news isn't as cheerful with a number of key players out for the home side. The club have been hampered in the defensive department with Luiz Felipe, Bastos and Wallace all still unavailable for this midweek fixture. Inzaghi could be forced to consider playing ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas as centre back.

The one shining light for Lazio is the return of star man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is fit and set to start again in midfield.

Predicted Lineups

Lazio Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Patric, Badelj, Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic, Marusic, Immobile, Caicedo Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Bakayoko, Kessie, Paqueta; Suso, Calhanoglu, Piatek.

Head to Head Record

All of the last five meetings between the sides have been close affairs, with neither side holding the advantage with a 1-0 win apiece and the other three fixtures ending in draws.

The most recent meeting was one of the said draws, with Joaquin Correa netting a dramatic 94th minute equaliser for Lazio to cancel out Wallace's own goal at the Stadio Olimpico last November.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The fixture comes a year after these two faced off in the same stage of the competition last season.

Two 0-0 draws in the first legs and a goalless extra time period sent the match to penalties with

Felipe missing the crucial spot kick that allowed Alessio Romagnoli to fire home and send the Rossoneri into the final.

Recent Form

Milan have been in scintillating form lately, winning their last three games and scoring three goals in each of those victories.

🔊 Max up the volume 👊🏼 Let's relive the #MilanEmpoli win at San Siro in just 6⃣0⃣ seconds 🔴⚫

🔊 Piątek! Kessie!! Castillejo!!! Alzate il volume per rivivere in un minuto il 3-0 di San Siro 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/pSRNkyegRx — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 23, 2019

It has put them on a run of eight games without defeat, of which they've won five, as Gattusso begins to show his managerial credentials and build a side that plays in the way he wants.





Much of that fine run is down to new signing Krzysztof Piatek who, since joining from Genoa, has hit the ground running with seven goals in his first six matches for Milan.

4 - Before Krzysztof Piatek, the last player to have scored in each of his first four top-flight starts with the Rossoneri was Oliver Bierhoff (September-October 1998). Unstoppable.#MilanEmpoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/2iMW82Ed4P — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2019

The hosts on Tuesday are experiencing quite the opposite form at present. After starting February with two 1-0 wins, the club have since gone on to lose their last three.

A 2-1 defeat at Genoa was sandwiched in between two defeats against Sevilla, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, as the club were knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 32.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Lazio Milan Sevilla 2-0 Lazio (20/02) Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/02) Genoa 2-1 Lazio (17/02) Atalanta 1-3 Milan (16/02) Lazio 0-1 Sevilla (14/02) Milan 3-0 Cagliari (10/02) Lazio 1-0 Empoli (07/02) Roma 1-1 Milan (03/02) Frosinone 0-1 Lazio (04/02) Milan 2-0 Napoli (29/01)



Prediction

Currently the in-form team in Serie A , any side would fear to play this Milan side at this time. The signing of Piatek has proved to be inspired, and seems to be bringing the best out of the rest of the squad.

With nine goals in their last three matches and unbeaten in eight, you certainly wouldn't back Milan to lose on Tuesday, especially against an injury ravaged Lazio side.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The home team will be keen to get a positive result in the hopes of having players back for the return leg, so will make it difficult for Gattuso's men. However, the San Siro outfit might just edge this one by the odd goal.





Prediction: Lazio 0-1 Milan

