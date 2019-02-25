Ralph Hasenhüttl Laments 'Disaster' Injury to Michael Obafemi After Arsenal Defeat

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl believes that his side's missed chances played into Arsenal's hands during their 2-0 defeat on Sunday, with the Gunners' opening goal coming directly after Nathan Redmond's wasted opportunity.

Alexandre Lacazette's instinctive finish from a counter-attack put Arsenal into an early lead at Emirates Stadium and Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled their lead after another Southampton mistake just 10 minutes later.

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Sunday's defeat has left Southampton one point away from Premier League safety, and Hasenhüttl insists that their original game plan backfired because of the early setback.

"If you are 2-0 down after 20 minutes, it's easy for them because they get confident but it was difficult for us," Hasenhüttl said, quoted by Sky Sports.


"We had the first big chance, didn't score and on the counter they took the lead. That's the worst thing you can imagine for the mind and what we were looking to do.

"At half-time, we were thinking about getting a bit of pressure on them earlier, we did a bit better and won the ball early, had a couple of chances and if we scored it could've made it interesting, but we didn't so it was easy for them."

Another sour note for Southampton was an injury to teenager striker Michael Obafemi, who has a recent history of muscle injuries since breaking into the club's first team.

"It's a disaster for us," he added. "Nathan Redmond is the only player who really scores for the moment and if he has Danny Ings or Michael Obafemi it's not easy to defend against, but it's concentrating on him and that's why we made the changes at half-time. It's difficult now."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message