Andy Robertson Explains Why Liverpool Have Lacked Attacking 'Spark' in Recent Run of Draws

Andy Robertson has admitted that Liverpool have lacked an attacking 'spark' in recent weeks, having won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

The Reds' last two matches – at home to Bayern Munich and away against Manchester United – have ended 0-0, following a comfortable win over Bournemouth and a pair of 1-1 draws with mid-table sides Leicester and West Ham.

Those dropped points have seen Manchester City close the gap to just a single point in the Premier League title race, and Robertson admitted ahead of a hectic week of action, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “It’s easy to say there’s a spark missing. Against United, I can’t really remember any real chances, so of course there was a spark missing.

“That’s why it’s hardest to win a Premier League instead of a Champions League because it’s over 38 games. You can’t play well in every game but it’s about grinding out results."

The Reds face Watford on Wednesday at Anfield before travelling across Merseyside to Goodison Park on Sunday for a key derby against Everton, with Robertson claiming that the way teams are treating Liverpool with more respect has seen them struggle to keep up their goalscoring form.

“I think something we’re struggling with is that we need to start respecting ourselves," he said. "These teams are showing us the respect and we need to use that as a positive.

“They’ve shown us the respect of sitting back and being a bit more defensive than they have been since the manager’s took over, we need to use that as a positive rather than a negative. It’s maybe something we need to work on."