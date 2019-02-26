Antoine Griezmann Names Barcelona-Bound Frenkie de Jong as the Toughest Opponent He's Faced

February 26, 2019

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has named Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the toughest opponent he's faced during his career. 

Griezmann, 27, has encountered plenty of world class players during his career, as the Frenchman, who has 18 goals across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos this campaign, looks to guide the club towards success in both La Liga and the Champions League.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

During an interview with Oh My Goal however, the World Cup winner named Barcelona-bound De Jong as the most difficult opponent he's faced on the field, with the pair set for more regular meetings once the talented Dutchman joins the Catalan side this summer, having finalised an €86m move in January.

Asked who the best player he's faced on the field is, Griezmann replied: "I would say De Jong from Ajax because I tried to put pressure on him and never succeeded."

Griezmann also revealed who the best defender he's come against during his career, with the former Real Sociedad man naming Pepe following a string of meetings between the pair during the Madrid derby in seasons previous.

"I would say Pepe because he's always breathing down your neck," said Griezmann when asked who the best defender he's faced. "He's always on top of you and he's a player who's very difficult to get past."


As well as citing Diego Costa as the best teammate he's had due to the 'support he gives on the field', Griezmann also gave his verdict as to who the best player of all time, with him naming Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who both won the Ballon d'Dor five times, as two of the best to have played the game. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I would say [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo]," Griezmann replied when posed the question. 

"I never saw how Pele or Maradona played. It's a tough question. Everyone has their own style. There's also [Zinedine] Zidane. Zidane won the World Cup. Messi and Ronaldo never have."

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Next for Atletico Madrid is a La Liga game against Griezmann's former club, Real Sociedad, this weekend, as Diego Simeone's side look to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona, who face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on the Saturday. 

