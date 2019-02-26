Gareth Bale Reportedly Fuming Over Thibaut Courtois' 'Golfer' Comments to Spanish Media

Gareth Bale is reportedly furious at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for revealing dressing room secrets to the media.

Bale did not celebrate his goal in Real's win against Levante on Sunday night, prompting speculation that he is not happy with his current situation at the club. Bale shrugged off teammates who were trying to celebrate the goal with him and instead elected to jog back to his position with no celebration. The former Tottenham star has been under constant scrutiny by the Spanish media since his move to La Liga in 2013.

Today's newspapers united in the belief that Gareth "the golfer" Bale is a problem... *because he was watching a golf tournament on his mobile phone as the team arrived at Levante* pic.twitter.com/gkp7uBkdAN — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) February 26, 2019

First reported by The Sun, Bale is apparently fuming with teammates regarding their comments to the media about his work ethic and team camaraderie. Courtois recently revealed Bale is generally isolated from the squad and would rather golf on the weekend than bond with the team, giving him the nickname 'the golfer'.

Santago Solari commented on Bale's lack of emotion after scoring, adding: “He can celebrate however he wants as long as we win.”

Lucas Vasquez, Vinicius, and Benzema have been preferred to Bale in recent matches and this has sparked the question of whether he was angry at the Vasquez for taking his spot - a claim that has garnished greater attention following Bale's rejection of the Spaniard's congratulations following the Welshman's goal.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Courtois' claims about Bale are not the first time he has been criticised by teammates. Marcelo has also made comments about Bale's commitment to the team in the past, and former Real manager Carlo Ancelotti called the Welsh superstar 'selfish' in an interview with Il Napolista, claiming that his treatment of Bale triggered the beginning of an argument that would eventually lead to Ancelotti being sacked.

While Bale may be having many off-pitch issues, the squad continue to prepare for the double-Clasico set for Wednesday and Saturday night this week. A win in Saturday's match will see Real close the gap on Barca to six points at the top of La Liga.