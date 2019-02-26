Karim Benzema Admits Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure From Real Madrid Has Benefited Him

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Karim Benzema has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid has led to the French striker having to take on a new role of responsibility with Los Blancos.

Ronaldo was Real Madrid's talisman for nine years between 2009 and 2018, scoring a scarcely believable 450 goals in 438 appearances, and he was unsurprisingly at the centre of attention during his time in the Spanish capital.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Benzema, now one of the most experienced players in the current Real setup, admitted that he previously had to play second-fiddle to Ronaldo.

"Before, there was a guy that scored more than 50 goals a season and I was in the role of a passer," he told France Football, as per ESPN.

"I played in terms of Cristiano. We formed a great duo. I looked for him constantly with the aim of helping him score even more goals. I was in a secondary role.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With Ronaldo now out of the equation, Benzema has admitted that it is up to him to lead from the front and, with 20 goals to his name so far this season, he has proven that he is up to the task.


"Now, it's up to me to show I want to score, that I want to carry the team. And that's what I like. It's actually what I did at Lyon. I said to myself that I had to take that to Madrid, but even better. And that's the case now.

"When I came to Madrid, I had to change my way of playing. I put myself at the service of a guy who -- I say again -- scored 50 goals a season. 

"And it was a pleasure to play with him. Now, I'm the leader of the attack. It's up to me to make the difference. I am very happy, because I can play my true football."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message