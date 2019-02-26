Marco Reus Set to Return From Injury for Borussia Dortmund's Clash Against Augsburg on Friday

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus should be fit enough to feature for the Bundesliga leaders against Augsburg on Friday after recovering from a thigh injury.

Reus has been in stellar form so far this season, registering an impressive tally of 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions and playing an instrumental role in Dortmund's title challenge. He has been out of action since the start of February after picking up an injury during the Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

According to Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc, Reus has already recovered from the thigh injury and will be given the all clear to return to action ahead of Die Schwarzgelben's visit to Augsburg on Friday evening.

“Marco picked up a cold during his recovery from the muscular injury,” explained the former Dortmund midfielder, as per the Bundesliga website. “This delayed his return but we’re confident to see him back next weekend.”

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Reus' timely return will come as a boost for Dortmund, as they have been somewhat underwhelming recently.

BVB were seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga before Reus' injury, but they've since dropped ten points and are now just three points ahead of Bayern Munich who lie in wait in second.

They were also left embarrassed in the Champions League as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham, significantly denting any hopes of progressing into the quarter-finals.

The second leg of the round of 16 fixture takes place on March 5th and with Reus back in the picture, Dortmund will be hoping that they can pull off the most unlikely of comeback victories.