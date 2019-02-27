Bayern 'Reach Agreement' Over Lucas Hernandez Transfer But Drop Interest in Adrien Rabiot

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over the summer arrival of Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, but have dropped their interest in fellow Frenchmen Adrien Rabiot and Nabil Fekir.

The Bavarian giants were interested in signing Hernandez in last month's January transfer window, but failed to convince Diego Simeone's side to part ways with the versatile defender.

However, according to German publication Sport Bild, the 23-year-old will now join Bayern at the end of the season after the Bundesliga side accelerated talks with their Spanish counterparts in recent weeks.

When asked about the Hernandez deal, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed: "We have had good discussions and more is coming."

After president Uli Hoeness confirmed that the club were exploring multiple potential transfers in a bid to rejuvenate their ageing squad, France Football have claimed that the likes of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha would all be leaving the Allianz Stadium.



The veteran trio all see their existing contracts at the club expire at the end of the season, and there have been no indications that the German side would be interested in offering an extension.





The report adds however that Bayern will not be pursuing a deal for either Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot or Lyon's Nabil Fekir, but remain interested in wingers Nicolas Pepe (Lille) and Florian Thauvin (Marseille).



Niko Kovac's side return to Bundesliga action on Saturday when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach, looking to close the gap on leaders Borussia Dortmund.