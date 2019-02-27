Chris Hughton Admits Players Must Take Responsibility as Missed Chances Cost Brighton Once More

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has admitted that his team must take more responsibility at both ends of the pitch after watching his side go down 2-1 to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Seagulls missed a number of opportunities during the game, with Glenn Murray guilty of missing a guilt edged chance for the visitors.

Hughton was keen to point out though that his side must be tougher to beat and that his players need to step up and take more ownership.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“The level of performance is okay, but we need to make sure we’re a little more resilient than what we have been," Hughton said, as quoted by Brighton's official website.

“There were too many chances missed — what we’ve come up against in the last few weeks are goalkeepers that have made some very, very good saves.“But it’s our responsibility at both ends of the pitch.

"We’re certainly creating chances, but if we’re not scoring goals, we need to make sure we’re not conceding them. We had a similar amount of possession and shots, which is good for a team away from home, but the moments that mattered, they put two away and we only put one away.”

The Seagulls boss continued by urging his players to stop the rot this weekend, with a home game against basement club Huddersfield next on the agenda.

“We anticipated that at some stage of the season things weren’t going to go as well as what we’d like — it’s normal for a club of our level.

“We would have preferred it at a different time, but it’s only ourselves that can get us out of it and turn it around. It’s only ourselves that can get results, and we very much need to start in the next game.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message