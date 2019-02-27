Chris Hughton Admits Players Must Take Responsibility as Missed Chances Cost Brighton Once More

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has admitted that his team must take more responsibility at both ends of the pitch after watching his side go down 2-1 to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Seagulls missed a number of opportunities during the game, with Glenn Murray guilty of missing a guilt edged chance for the visitors.

Hughton was keen to point out though that his side must be tougher to beat and that his players need to step up and take more ownership.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“The level of performance is okay, but we need to make sure we’re a little more resilient than what we have been," Hughton said, as quoted by Brighton's official website.

“There were too many chances missed — what we’ve come up against in the last few weeks are goalkeepers that have made some very, very good saves.“But it’s our responsibility at both ends of the pitch.

"We’re certainly creating chances, but if we’re not scoring goals, we need to make sure we’re not conceding them. We had a similar amount of possession and shots, which is good for a team away from home, but the moments that mattered, they put two away and we only put one away.”

According to Opta, Brighton are the only one of the 92 clubs yet to win a league game in 2019. Don’t think they’ll be relegated but the recovery needs to start on Saturday v Huddersfield. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) February 26, 2019

The Seagulls boss continued by urging his players to stop the rot this weekend, with a home game against basement club Huddersfield next on the agenda.

“We anticipated that at some stage of the season things weren’t going to go as well as what we’d like — it’s normal for a club of our level.

“We would have preferred it at a different time, but it’s only ourselves that can get us out of it and turn it around. It’s only ourselves that can get results, and we very much need to start in the next game.”