Jan Siewert Proud of Huddersfield Striker Steve Mounie After Late Winner Sinks Wolves

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert was understandably delighted after his side grabbed a dramatic late goal to beat Wolves at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers had gone 14 games without a Premier League victory, but were rewarded for a fine performance by a late Steve Mounie goal - completing a league double over Wolves, whilst handing Siewert his first win as Huddersfield boss.

After the game, Siewert revealed how proud he was of his players performances, highlighting Mounie for praise in particular.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“I’m so proud of Steve Mounié because as a striker you need that feeling of scoring and he’ll really enjoy that tonight," Siewert said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“The players won on the pitch tonight, they showed that we will fight to the end.  I really believed that the goal would come and in the end it did.

“Since I arrived here the fans have supported me and it’s incredible how brilliant they are. It’s not just a squad and the staff, it’s all of us and the supporters deserved that tonight.”

The Huddersfield boss remains adamant that his team will continue fighting for their Premier League games until it is mathematically impossible to stay up, also stating that he had no regrets about taking over from David Wagner.

"I told you right from the beginning. I know it won't be easy but we keep on fighting," Siewert added, when speaking to Match of the Day.

"You can calculate the number of games. There is still a chance. It would be good. I would enjoy that.

"I never thought that. I know my players. I have really enjoyed working with them. It is more how do I get them in lucky moments. Today we found some solutions and I am so proud."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Siewert will hope the revival continues on Saturday when his side make the long trip south to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message