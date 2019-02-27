Juventus Tell Gonzalo Higuain to Find New Club if Chelsea Reject Permanent Move

Juventus have reportedly informed Gonzalo Higuain that he has no future with them, and will have to look for a new team if his loan move to Chelsea does not become a permanent one.

The Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge in January on a six-month deal, but Chelsea have the option to extend that by a further 12 months and can even sign Higuain permanently. However, with the Blues' impending transfer ban, Higuain's immediate future has been cast into doubt.

News of Juventus' message to Higuain comes from Il Corriere di Torino (via Calciomercato), who state that the Serie A giants are simply not interested in bringing the 31-year-old back to the club.

Chelsea's option to extend Higuain's loan deal would reportedly cost them around £16m, whilst any permanent deal would cost £31.5m. The Blues are thought to have asked for a discount on this price, but Juventus are not willing to sell him for less.

Juventus have even spoken to Higuain's representatives directly and informed them that if Chelsea reject the chance to sign him permanently, the striker will have to find himself a new club.

Maurizio Sarri's side have been hit with a two-window transfer ban as a result of breaching FIFA regulations around signing young players, but this ban could be delayed until after the summer if Chelsea choose to appeal the ruling.

As a result, they will likely have the chance to sign Higuain at the end of this season. If they do opt to extend his loan by a further 12 months, the transfer ban means Chelsea will be unable to sign Higuain permanently once that deal comes to an end.

Juventus are keen to offload 'El Pipita' and his wage packet as soon as possible, given their hefty financial commitments to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey, who will leave Arsenal to link up with the Italian side in the summer.

In his six appearances for Chelsea, Higuain has netted twice, with both goals coming in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Despite his close relationship with Sarri, Higuain was benched for the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City and, with the Italian's future at Stamford Bridge currently up in the air, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will persevere with Higuain.