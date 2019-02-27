Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Squared Up' to Willy Caballero in Chelsea Dressing Room Clash

Chelsea's first team goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga 'squared up' to his understudy Willy Caballero in the aftermath of the Carabao Cup final after telling the Argentine that he was the better shot-stopper in west London.

In a now infamous incident, Kepa refused manager Maurizio Sarri's orders to be substituted just minutes before the penalty shootout at Wembley, where the former Athletic Club star didn't cover himself in glory when attempting to save Sergio Agüero's spot kick.

After the immediate post-match scenes were over, The Sun claims that Kepa clashed with Chelsea's no. 2 Caballero in their Wembley dressing room.

It's said that the Spain international stressed he was still a better goalkeeper than Caballero before the two went face to face in a heated exchange.

Chelsea manager Sarri and his assistant Gianfranco Zola also let their feelings known to Kepa, who despite attempts to play the incident down as a misunderstanding, has been fined a weeks wages by the Blues' decision makers.

Sarri hasn't confirmed one way or the other what Kepa's actions will have on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, but the club's two-window transfer ban all but confirms their £72m signing will remain in between the sticks beyond this season.

But the former S.S.C. Napoli manager did hint that Kepa's short-term future with the club could be on the sidelines, admitting that Caballero might be called into the first team in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"He made a mistake. A big mistake. There are some consequences," Sarri said. "If the consequence is to play, he has to be ready to play. If the consequence is the bench, he has to be ready to go to the bench."