Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Squared Up' to Willy Caballero in Chelsea Dressing Room Clash

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Chelsea's first team goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga 'squared up' to his understudy Willy Caballero in the aftermath of the Carabao Cup final after telling the Argentine that he was the better shot-stopper in west London.

In a now infamous incident, Kepa refused manager Maurizio Sarri's orders to be substituted just minutes before the penalty shootout at Wembley, where the former Athletic Club star didn't cover himself in glory when attempting to save Sergio Agüero's spot kick.

After the immediate post-match scenes were over, The Sun claims that Kepa clashed with Chelsea's no. 2 Caballero in their Wembley dressing room.

It's said that the Spain international stressed he was still a better goalkeeper than Caballero before the two went face to face in a heated exchange.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Chelsea manager Sarri and his assistant Gianfranco Zola also let their feelings known to Kepa, who despite attempts to play the incident down as a misunderstanding, has been fined a weeks wages by the Blues' decision makers.

Sarri hasn't confirmed one way or the other what Kepa's actions will have on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, but the club's two-window transfer ban all but confirms their £72m signing will remain in between the sticks beyond this season.

But the former S.S.C. Napoli manager did hint that Kepa's short-term future with the club could be on the sidelines, admitting that Caballero might be called into the first team in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"He made a mistake. A big mistake. There are some consequences," Sarri said. "If the consequence is to play, he has to be ready to play. If the consequence is the bench, he has to be ready to go to the bench."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message