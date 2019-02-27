Marco Silva Says Cardiff Win Could Be the Catalyst That Turns the Toffees' Season Around

Marco Silva was thrilled with Everton's 0-3 win over Cardiff on Tuesday evening and suggested that the win could act as a turning point in the Toffees' stuttering season.

A brace from Gylfi Sigurdsson and a late strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage for Everton, bringing an end to their three-game losing streak in the process.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

When asked if the victory could act as a turning point in Everton's season, Silva responded positively and claimed that the Toffees are already looking ahead to the Merseyside derby on Sunday.





"We hope so," Silva said, as per the Evening Express. "We have been missing some consistency as a team and have lost confidence.

“We have been up and down many times. One of the things I want is more consistency. When you are winning the confidence can return. We knew they were strong and would compete hard for second balls.

“We now have a special match for our fans and hope to give them a good feeling.

“Sunday is a really important game. But it will be a different game in front of our fans and we expect a fantastic atmosphere.”

Silva praised Sigurdsson's performance, after his brace saw him become the highest scoring Icelandic player in Premier League history, surpassing former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen.

“You are all seeing a different Gylfi this season. Every single day he gives everything for the team," Silva added.

“When he can score and assist it improves his confidence. He plays with a little more freedom and links more.”