Nuno Espirito Santo Admits Wolves' Poor Form Against Lower Placed Teams Is Hard to Explain

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo said it was hard to explain why Wolves have struggled against relegation threatened teams this season after their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Steve Mounie netted an injury time winner to earn the Terriers their first league win since late November, with their most recent victory before Tuesday night being the 2-0 triumph over the Wanderers at the Molineux last year.

Santo said (via Sky Sports) that Wolves' poor form against the league's lower placed teams is puzzling.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: "It's very hard to explain. You prepare well, do the same things, the motivation is there, sometimes things don't work out.

"You lose a couple of passes, you lack concentration, but it doesn't have to do with if we play a small or big team, for us it's no difference in our opponents, we always try to approach the same way. So it's very hard to answer that question."

Wolves didn't create as many chances as their hosts, managing seven to Huddersfield's 15, and Santo said his side struggled for rhythm during the encounter. 

He added: "In the first half we weren't able to play. We rushed too much. There was no fight. It wasn't one of the best performances.

"It was one moment on the counter-attack where we lost the ball. We cannot, until the referee says it's over, it is not over.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"We must look at the next one. We have to improve. We have a tough game at Molineux [against Cardiff] now."

      Modal message