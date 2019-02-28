Claudio Ranieri Laments Key Failing of His Fulham Side Following Disastrous Southampton Defeat

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has stated his side will continue to 'fight' for Premier League survival, despite falling ten points adrift of safety after a 2-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday.

The Cottagers put in a limp display at St. Mary's, rarely troubling the hosts as Oriol Romeu opened the scoring for the home side after his shot from outside the box found its way through a sea of bodies and into the net after 23 minutes.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Ranieri was left to bemoan what he felt was a recurring problem for his side, allowing Fulham 's opponents to score with their first meaningful chance of the game.

"It was not enough. We tried our best but every time we have to say the same thing - the first time in front of goal, the opponent scored," he said.

After conceding early, Southampton continued to be the side more likely to score next, as James Ward-Prowse was left with the simple task of tapping into an empty net after Sergio Rico could only parry Nathan Redmond's shot into his path.

The odds are stacked firmly against Ranieri's side, but the Italian still assured supporters, who made their discontent audible during the game, that his side will not give up on an unlikely escape.

He added: "We have to continue to fight until it is mathematically impossible. The confidence is not at the maximum level and it is not easy to react but I want them to react soon."



