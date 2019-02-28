Jurgen Klopp Admits Crushing Win Over Watford Was Important to Liverpool for 'Different Reasons'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his 'sensational' side to 'enjoy the ride' of the Premier League title race after they produced a stunning display to beat Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Braces from Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, as well as a Divock Origi strike, saw the Reds run out comfortable winners against the Hornets, while managing to retain their one point lead over Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League in the process.

It was a performance that appeared to delight Klopp, who has called for his side to take that form into the remaining games of the campaign, starting with the Merseyside derby on Sunday against Everton.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "It was a fantastic night. Brilliant goals, outstanding atmosphere, sensational moments of football, good set-pieces, football intelligence, big passion and desire, it was a good performance.

"I loved the game a lot. We want to see that more often. The boys have showed things like this all season but tonight it was for different reasons very important.

"We try every week to play like this but now we go to Everton. They are not there to give us presents. We will try it again and hopefully it works out."

The win came at an important time for Liverpool, who had won just one of their previous five games in all competitions prior to the Watford mauling, as critics began questioning the Reds' title-winning credentials.

Klopp downplayed the club's recent dip in form, and has insisted his players 'enjoy the ride' of what is set to be an enthralling Premier League title race.

He added: "We drew against Manchester United and Bayern Munich. I think most teams would wish they had these problems. But you have to be really stable, you cannot always be sensational. Tonight we were stable and sensational.

"We have 69 points. We could have had 75, that's possible. But we are playing a really good season. Let's enjoy the ride and see as far as it takes us."