WATCH: Arsenal Fan Runs Onto Pitch, Bumps Into Manchester United's Chris Smalling

The incident occurred just hours after a fan rushed the pitch during a match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

By Kaelen Jones
March 10, 2019

An Arsenal fan rushed the pitch to join the club's on-field goal celebration during the Gunners' 2–0 win over Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 68th-minute penalty, the fan sprinted across the field. As he did so, he bumped into Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The incident occurred just hours after a more cynical situation occurred during an English Football League Championship match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

A fan attacked Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, striking him across the face before being apprehended. Grealish would go on to score the game-winning goal in the Second City Derby.

