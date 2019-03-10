An Arsenal fan rushed the pitch to join the club's on-field goal celebration during the Gunners' 2–0 win over Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 68th-minute penalty, the fan sprinted across the field. As he did so, he bumped into Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Incident here in Sky video with fan able to run onto Arsenal pitch and seem to push Chris Smalling pic.twitter.com/m3hO4X97K2 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 10, 2019

The incident occurred just hours after a more cynical situation occurred during an English Football League Championship match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

A fan attacked Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, striking him across the face before being apprehended. Grealish would go on to score the game-winning goal in the Second City Derby.