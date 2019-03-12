WATCH: James Corden Pranks David Beckham With Fake Statue Reveal

Beckham seemed pleased and touched by the actual end product, but prior to the unveiling, he had some considerably different feelings, thanks to late night TV host James Corden.

By Avi Creditor
March 12, 2019

David Beckham was honored prior to the LA Galaxy's season-opening match with a statue outside Dignity Health Sports Park, becoming the first MLS player to have a statue made in his likeness.

Beckham, a transformative player in MLS's history and a current owner of 2020 expansion club Inter Miami CF, seemed pleased and touched by the end product, but prior to the unveiling, he had some considerably different feelings, thanks to late night TV host James Corden.

Beckham's fellow Englishman pulled a fast one on the Late Late Show, having a fake statue with a hideous face, extended chin and massive backside constructed and concocting a plan that had Beckham believing he was about to join the Statue Hall of Shame along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Brandi Chastain and other unfortunate honorees. Corden even got Galaxy president Chris Klein in on the act and had one of the other actors who was part of the gag calling him simply, "Dave."

Beckham's reactions the entire time are priceless. From the blank stare on his face when he sees the statue for the first time, to telling the fake sculptor that "I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong," to his realization that Corden was behind the whole thing and it wasn't real, it's safe to say this was executed with more precision than a Beckham free kick into the upper 90.

