WATCH: Germany Salvages Draw vs. Serbia; Sane Hurt Late on Horror Tackle

Germany had to come back to draw Serbia, and it will hope Leroy Sane is uninjured after being on the wrong end of a stoppage-time stomp.

By Avi Creditor
March 20, 2019

Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw vs. Serbia in Wolfsburg Wednesday, as both tuned up for the start of Euro 2020 qualifying, but all eyes are on Manchester City winger Leroy Sane after he was forced off in second-half stoppage time following a horrifying stomp on his leg.

Leon Goretzka answered Luka Jovic's goal for Germany, which is still seeking to return to its dominant ways following a subpar 2018 that included a group-stage elimination in the World Cup. Manager Jogi Low was retained, and he made a sweeping declaration before the start of the current camp by stating that 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng would no longer be part of his plans as he transitions to a younger, different-looking side.

The fans in Wolfsburg acknowledged the Bayern Munich trio with a pre-game tifo, honoring their years of successful service.

On the field, it was more of the same for Germany, which conceded to Eintracht Frankfurt star and reported Barcelona target Jovic in the 12th minute. It was the first goal of the 21-year-old's international career, coming on the heels of his 22 goals in all competitions thus far for his club.

It took Germany until the 69th minute to respond, with high pressure turning the ball over and resulting in Goretzka getting a chance from the top of the box. 

That was it for the scoring, but the most long-lasting incident from the match may have taken place in the waning minutes, when Milan Pavkov delivered a vicious stomp to Sane's lower leg. The Serbian was sent off with a straight red card, while Sane was forced to be subbed off for the final moments. It remains to be seen what his availability for Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier vs. the Netherlands on Sunday will be.

With a Champions League quarterfinal vs. Tottenham on the horizon as part of four fronts on which Man City is still competing, his club will surely be hoping it's not as bad as it looked.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message