Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw vs. Serbia in Wolfsburg Wednesday, as both tuned up for the start of Euro 2020 qualifying, but all eyes are on Manchester City winger Leroy Sane after he was forced off in second-half stoppage time following a horrifying stomp on his leg.

Leon Goretzka answered Luka Jovic's goal for Germany, which is still seeking to return to its dominant ways following a subpar 2018 that included a group-stage elimination in the World Cup. Manager Jogi Low was retained, and he made a sweeping declaration before the start of the current camp by stating that 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng would no longer be part of his plans as he transitions to a younger, different-looking side.

The fans in Wolfsburg acknowledged the Bayern Munich trio with a pre-game tifo, honoring their years of successful service.

Before Germany's friendly vs. Serbia, fans pay tribute to World Cup winners Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng, who were recently told they won't be part of Jogi Low's national team going forward 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0Dwj85Akkt — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 20, 2019

On the field, it was more of the same for Germany, which conceded to Eintracht Frankfurt star and reported Barcelona target Jovic in the 12th minute. It was the first goal of the 21-year-old's international career, coming on the heels of his 22 goals in all competitions thus far for his club.

Does it for country and club. Luka Jovic, Ice cold killer 🔥🔥 don’t mess with him man pic.twitter.com/WhFaFp6Ig3 — Big Ak (@PrimeJovic) March 20, 2019

It took Germany until the 69th minute to respond, with high pressure turning the ball over and resulting in Goretzka getting a chance from the top of the box.

That was it for the scoring, but the most long-lasting incident from the match may have taken place in the waning minutes, when Milan Pavkov delivered a vicious stomp to Sane's lower leg. The Serbian was sent off with a straight red card, while Sane was forced to be subbed off for the final moments. It remains to be seen what his availability for Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier vs. the Netherlands on Sunday will be.

A shocking challenge on Leroy Sane this in the Germany game pic.twitter.com/CyVYMhLDN6 — Michael (@KenBoon79) March 20, 2019

With a Champions League quarterfinal vs. Tottenham on the horizon as part of four fronts on which Man City is still competing, his club will surely be hoping it's not as bad as it looked.