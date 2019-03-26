The U.S. men's national team faces Chile in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 7:55 p.m. ET.

USMNT enters the matchup coming off a 1–0 victory over Ecuador last week. Gyasi Zardes scored an 81st-minute winner to the U.S. its third straight victory since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. Berhalter & Co. will have to make due without midfielder Weston McKennie, who ruptured an ankle ligament during Thursday's win.

Chile, meanwhile, is coming off a 3–1 defeat against Mexico. The Chileans held a majority of possession and outshot their opponent, but only had Nicolás Castillo's 69th-minute goal to show for their effort. The contest marked Chile's first of 2019 and its first since a 4–1 win over Honduras last November.

Here's how to watch the contest:

Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

