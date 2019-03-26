USA vs. Chile Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch USMNT Friendly

How to watch the U.S. men's national team and Chile square off in a friendly on Tuesday, March 26.

By Kaelen Jones
March 26, 2019

The U.S. men's national team faces Chile in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 7:55 p.m. ET.

USMNT enters the matchup coming off a 1–0 victory over Ecuador last week. Gyasi Zardes scored an 81st-minute winner to the U.S. its third straight victory since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. Berhalter & Co. will have to make due without midfielder Weston McKennie, who ruptured an ankle ligament during Thursday's win.

Chile, meanwhile, is coming off a 3–1 defeat against Mexico. The Chileans held a majority of possession and outshot their opponent, but only had Nicolás Castillo's 69th-minute goal to show for their effort. The contest marked Chile's first of 2019 and its first since a 4–1 win over Honduras last November.

Here's how to watch the contest:

Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

