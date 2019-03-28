David de Gea Stalls on New Man Utd Contract Over Threat to Champions League Aspirations

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is holding fire on signing a new contract at Old Trafford as he wants clarity over the club's future in the Champions League.

The club announced on Thursday that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been appointed on a full-time basis, answering one of the questions that had been looming over the side ahead of the summer.

But United are still in a fight to qualify for next season's Champions League and the Manchester Evening News claim that their future in Europe's elite competition will be a crucial factor in De Gea's decision to sign a new deal.

The Spain international joined Manchester United at the start of Sir Alex Ferguson's penultimate season in charge, arriving from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid for £22.5m.

Despite a shaky start to life at Old Trafford, De Gea has gone on to establish himself as one of the best ever goalkeepers in the Premier League and has been at the centre of United's success over the last few years.

On top of his four major honours with the club, the 28-year-old has been voted as Manchester United's player of the season in four of the last five years - winning more than any other player since the inaugural Sir Matt Busby award in 1988.

His current contract is set to expire next season after the club activated a clause in his deal to extend it by 12 months, but Manchester United could be forced to sell if they fail to agree on new terms with de Gea before the summer transfer window.

One saving grace for United is the arrival of goalkeeping coach Emilio Álvarez, who was De Gea's trainer in Madrid, as the pair have a close relationship and the Spain international is said to be feeling rejuvenated working under the 47-year-old once again.