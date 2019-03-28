Frank Lampard Responds to Ongoing Speculation Linking Him With Chelsea Return

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has distanced himself from the ongoing speculation he could leave current club Derby County and step into the Stamford Bridge hot seat in the near future if under pressure manager Maurizio Sarri is shown the door.

Sarri has endured a challenging first season at Chelsea after being appointed last July and reports continue to suggest he may not last beyond the end of the campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Having impressed in his maiden managerial role at Derby, Lampard has been an automatic name on lips as speculation surrounding Sarri's future mounts, but the 40-year-old has pledged himself to the Rams and insists that gossip about his future won't be a distraction.

Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer attended a Derby fan forum on Wednesday night. He acknowledged that such gossip is the norm, but made his feelings on the subject clear.

"Having played for Chelsea for 13 years, and the link I have with them will go on forever, it possibly means if Chelsea have their moments, which we all know they have had there, then I am an easy link," he is quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.

"So was Zidane before he took the Real Madrid job," the retired midfielder added.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Lampard said the rumours do not affect him "...because I have a three-year contract here. I am planning for pre-season, I am planning recruitment in the summer, and planning before that getting promoted, if we can. It is bits of rumour here and there, it affects nothing."

Lampard's Derby have fallen out of the Championship playoff places in recent weeks after a slump in form that has seen the team win only one of their last five league fixtures.

The Rams remain firmly in contention, though, one point behind sixth place Aston Villa and two points behind fifth place Middlesbrough, even possessing a game in hand on the former.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message