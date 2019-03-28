Leicester City vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester City and Bournemouth face each other in the Premier League on Saturday following the international break, in a game that promises to be fiercely contested as each club vies for a place in the top 10.

This could be an exciting game as both teams are far more potent in attack than in defence. Brendan Rodgers will be targeting maximum points from Leicester's remaining home games, and will hope to hit the ground running following the recent international matches.

His Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe will be pleased to see his players return unscathed from international duty having seen his side suffer with injuries this season.

Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 30 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Leicester City will be without centre-half Harry Maguire following his sending off in the previous match against Burnley and the imposing defender will be a miss for Leicester as they look to keep out a threatening Bournemouth attack. The Foxes' other absentee will be Marc Albrighton, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in February.

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Lewis Cook and defender Simon Francis who are both out with crucial ligament injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City Schmeichel; Ricardo, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell; Ndidi; Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy Bournemouth Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Brooks, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King

Head to Head Record

There have been seven meetings between the two sides, with Bournemouth winning two and the remaining five ending in draws. Rodgers will be looking to get Leicester's first win over the South coast club when they visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Recent Form

Leicester's home form under Brendan Rodgers has been strong, which will be key in the end of season run in. Since his appointment, the Northern Irishman has lost once against former club Watford, and won his other three matches.

Bournemouth have had some disappointing results recently and have suffered as they have been missing key players through injury. They dropped points at the death in their last Premier League game against Newcastle United and Eddie Howe will want his side to see out games better to avoid similar results.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five matches.

Leicester City Bournemouth Burnley 1-2 Leicester City (16/3)

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United (16/3) Leicester City 3-1 Fulham (9/3) Huddersfield 0-1 Bournemouth (9/3) Watford 2-1 Leicester City (3/3) Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City (2/3) Leicester City 2-1 Brighton (26/2) Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth (27/2) Leicester City 1-4 Crystal Palace (23/2) Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (23/2)

Prediction

This should be an exciting game as Rodgers' side will not sit back against a Bournemouth side who themselves are far happier attacking teams. The absence of Harry Maguire could be critical for the Foxesas his impressive displays for England showed what an important player he is to his team's defensive performance.

Bournemouth have their potent attacking duo of Joshua King and Callum Wilson back together following the latter's injury and they will hope to add more goals to their current tallies and will fancy their chances with Maguire's absence.

Leicester's home form is good, so expect a lively game with plenty of attacking football on display with both goalkeepers being kept busy.





Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Bournemouth