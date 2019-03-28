Thibaut Courtois Urges Ex-Chelsea Teammate Eden Hazard to Join Him at Real Madrid

March 28, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged Chelsea winger and international colleague Eden Hazard to join him at Los Blancos, as the Belgian superstar continues to ponder his future.

Hazard has long been linked with Real and speculation has exploded once more now that Zinedine Zidane is back in charge at the Bernabeu.

Hazard is rapidly approaching the final year of his Chelsea contract. With no renewal seemingly on the horizon, the Premier League side may be forced to sell to the highest bidder in the coming few months rather than risk losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Courtois forced his own move from Stamford Bridge to Madrid last year and told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero that he hopes to be reunited with his friend.

"I don't know if he is going to sign for Real Madrid, nor do I know if the club want him. For me, he is a great player, but I don't decide those things," Courtois said, via AS.

"Each one decides what he does with his life. For me, he is one of the best in the world and as a friend I would like him to be here."

After starting the 2018/19 season in blistering form off the back of an impressive World Cup for Belgium, Hazard has slowed down in the second half of the campaign.

Goals and assists have become much less frequent, scoring only six times in the league in his last 20 appearances. He has managed only two assists in his last 13.

Hazard also continues to be rested in the Europa League, staying on the bench in the last 32 second leg against Malmo and during both legs of the last 16 matches against Dynamo Kyiv.

