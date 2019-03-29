Real Madrid Tipped to Bid £125m for Paul Pogba as Adrien Rabiot Gossip Gathers Pace

Real Madrid have been tipped to test Manchester United's resolve to keep hold of Paul Pogba this summer with a £125m bid, with the Frenchman's Old Trafford future suddenly the topic of much speculation once more after he acknowledged Real would be a 'dream for anyone'.





Pogba has been like a new player for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho 'at the wheel' in December. There have been rumours that he has given his manager assurances he has no intention of leaving, but that may not stop Real chancing their arm.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The gossip comes from The Sun and alleges that Real will make an approach for Pogba that could be in the region of £125m. That would represent a £36m profit for United on their £89m outlay to sign the player in 2016, but the club is said to be 'adamant' Pogba is not for sale.

The tabloid quotes a 'United insider' acknowledging that the return of Zinedine Zidane, whom Pogba mentioned by name last week, is a potential concern. The Real coach was apparently in contact with Pogba in an attempt to pull him to Madrid in 2016 prior to the United move.

"Right until the moment Paul signed the contract, we knew Madrid were in his ear. We had ticked all the boxes and knew Paul wanted to come home but there was always the Zidane concern," the source said.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

When Pogba spoke about Real while on international duty last week, he also stated that he remains 'happy' at United. And it may be that Los Blancos find it easier said than done to sign a player not looking for a transfer and whose club do not wish to sell.

In that case, the Madrid side would have to look elsewhere as they look to rejuvenate their midfield and source a long-term replacement for veteran 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

Speculation regarding an approach for Adrien Rabiot has already begun, with one report this week alleging that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder already has an agreement with Real.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

AS backs that claim over a possible agreement, noting that Rabiot could become a 'surprise signing' for Real after they originally targeted him last summer to replace Mateo Kovacic.

Rabiot, who was suspended by his club earlier this month over a poorly timed nightclub visit and treacherous social media activity, is set to leave PSG as a free agent in June and has been linked with a host of top European clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool.