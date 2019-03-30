Arsenal Offer Petr Cech Coaching Role But Could Miss Out as Chelsea Weigh Up Appointment

March 30, 2019

Former Czech Republic international Petr Čech has been offered an immediate return to professional football by Arsenal and Chelsea following his announcement that he would retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper will hang his gloves up this summer after a 15-year spell in the Premier League, where Čech established himself as one of the best ever shot-stoppers in the top flight both before and after his horrific head injury on  14 October, 2006.

But Čech might not get the chance to have a sabbatical at the end of his career, as The Sun claims Arsenal have already offered the veteran goalkeeper a coaching role on Unai Emery's staff next season.

The likes of Freddie Ljungberg and Per Mertesacker have taken similar paths in recent years, with the Swedish legend now Arsenal's Under-23 manager while the World Cup-winning defender helps manage the club's academy.

The Gunners, however, are concerned that Čech might reject the position in favour of returning to Chelsea for his first steps in coaching.

The Blues also want Čech, who has already started his coaching badges, but will be forced to wait until the end of the season as the Czech star looks to help Arsenal on their journey to winning the Europa League this season.

Čech has made 628 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea and Arsenal combined, keeping 280 clean sheets in the process.

He's won 14 major honours during his time in England, including four Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League.

