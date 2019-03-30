Arsenal Reach 'Verbal Agreement' Over Deal for £5m-Rated Forward Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal appear to have seemingly won the race for sought-after teenager Gabriel Martinelli, with the Premier League side reaching a 'verbal agreement' with the forward.

Martinelli, 17, had attracted the interest from a host of sides across the globe due to goalscoring exploits for Sao Paolo-based side Ituano, where he's scored ten goals in 31 games this season.

It appears that Unai Emery's side are set to sign the forward, as Brazilian media outlet Yahoo Esportes have reported Arsenal beat 25 other teams, including the likes of Barcelona, for his signature, with an official announcement expected in due course.

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Gabriel Martinelli, £5m, striker, 17 yrs old



Beaten 25 other teams to Martinelli’s signature



Move will be made official within the next few weeks with Arsenal waiting for Martinelli to obtain an Italian passport.



[Yahoo Esportes]

The report claims that Martinelli will cost the north London club in the region of £5m, as they now wait on him to obtain an Italian passport - which is expected to happen in the next four weeks - before the deal is confirmed by all parties.

It wouldn't be the first time that Martinelli has played in England, with the striker having a trail with Manchester United in 2017, although the Red Devils opted against signing him after appearing in a youth match against Lincoln City.

Martinelli could be joined by a number of high-profile arrivals at the Emirates this summer, as Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti and Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba topping Arsenal's summer transfer wish list for Emery.

More pressingly for the Gunners however is their return to action following the recent international break, with them taking on Newcastle United this coming Monday as they continue their battle with Tottenham, Chelsea and United for a place in the Premier League's top four.