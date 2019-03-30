Nuno Espirito Santo Refuses to Confirm His Wolves Future Amid Rumoured Chelsea Interest

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo is a contender for manager of the season after quickly establishing newly promoted Wolves as a Premier League side, but the Midlands club could face an uphill task to keep hold of their boss, after the man himself refused to rule out of summer exit. 

Wolves' form this season has attracted the interest of a number of reported admirers, most notably Chelsea. 

The Blues are tipped to remove Maurizio Sarri from his post in the summer after a disappointing campaign that could yet see them miss out on Champions League football. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Nuno has previous experience in the competition having led both Valencia and Porto to the Champions League in his last two roles. And he could be on the verge of securing European football with a third club this season, if Wolves can finish in seventh or go on to lift the FA Cup. 

Reports from several media outlets suggest that record has seen Nuno identified as a top target to replace Sarri at Stamford Bridge. However, Wolves have no plans to release their master tactician and are hopeful of holding onto him in summer having rebuffed offers from bigger clubs in the past. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Everton previously approached the club when they were flying in the Championship to interview the Portuguese boss for their vacant position. The lure of Premier League football was not enough to turn Nuno's head though as he elected to remain at Wolves and earn promotion. 

As quoted by the Times, Nuno insisted he is happy at Wolves, but refused to rule out a departure to Chelsea

He said: “I consider myself a happy person, yes. I have total dedication to what I must do and what we must do to keep on becoming better and growing. I am focused.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I am going to be tomorrow at the game, for sure,” Santo replied when asked if he would remain at Wolves next season. 

Santo and Wolves face a struggling Burnley side in the Premier League at the weekend, hoping to consolidate their case to finish best of the rest. 

