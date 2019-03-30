Unai Emery Provides Update on Arsenal Future of Barcelona Loanee Denis Suarez

It seems Denis Suarez might have a future at Arsenal after all despite failing to start a game since his January switch from Barcelona. The Spaniard impressed in a recent friendly against Al-Nasr and Gunners boss Unai Emery has hinted the midfielder could be in line to start the next game.

Emery was eager to reunite with the Barcelona star, having previously taken him on loan during his time at Sevilla. Suarez impressed in a spell under Emery, earning him a starring role at Villarreal the following season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Barcelona moved quickly to activate a buy-back clause in his Villarreal contract with him returning to the Catalonia giants after just a year.

He made just 46 appearances in the next three seasons before securing another loan switch to link up with Emery at Arsenal. That deal has so far proved rather fruitless with Arsenal yet to see the best of Suarez, who has struggled to make an impact on the first team.

Rumour had it Arsenal were unlikely to exercise a purchase option in the deal but that may not be the case, as Emery this week claimed the early inconsistencies are to be expected of a player moving to the Premier League after making just two appearances in La Liga this season.

Speaking in a press conference and quoted by the Daily Star, Emery said: “I think he [Suarez] is okay for starting in the first 11 or for giving us this impact after.

When @premierleague weekends return...



But we have to wait another two days for our game 🙃 pic.twitter.com/38dpjY1mHb — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 30, 2019

"But I think now, our focus is collectively very strongly focused on helping in 90 minutes, or 50 minutes, or one minute. We are going to need every player for the next matches."





Arsenal next face Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday evening, as they look to maintain their hold on fourth place ahead of Manchester United.