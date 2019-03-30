Unai Emery Provides Update on Arsenal Future of Barcelona Loanee Denis Suarez

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

It seems Denis Suarez might have a future at Arsenal after all despite failing to start a game since his January switch from Barcelona. The Spaniard impressed in a recent friendly against Al-Nasr and Gunners boss Unai Emery has hinted the midfielder could be in line to start the next game. 

Emery was eager to reunite with the Barcelona star, having previously taken him on loan during his time at Sevilla. Suarez impressed in a spell under Emery, earning him a starring role at Villarreal the following season. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Barcelona moved quickly to activate a buy-back clause in his Villarreal contract with him returning to the Catalonia giants after just a year.

He made just 46 appearances in the next three seasons before securing another loan switch to link up with Emery at Arsenal. That deal has so far proved rather fruitless with Arsenal yet to see the best of Suarez, who has struggled to make an impact on the first team. 

Rumour had it Arsenal were unlikely to exercise a purchase option in the deal but that may not be the case, as Emery this week claimed the early inconsistencies are to be expected of a player moving to the Premier League after making just two appearances in La Liga this season.  

Speaking in a press conference and quoted by the Daily Star, Emery said: “I think he [Suarez] is okay for starting in the first 11 or for giving us this impact after.

"But I think now, our focus is collectively very strongly focused on helping in 90 minutes, or 50 minutes, or one minute. We are going to need every player for the next matches."


Arsenal next face Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday evening, as they look to maintain their hold on fourth place ahead of Manchester United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message