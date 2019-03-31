Diego Simeone Says That Atletico Madrid Must 'Keep Fighting for La Liga Until the End'

Diego Simeone hailed Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win over Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio de Mendizorroza as one of his side's best away performance of the season.

It took the visitors just four minutes to get their noses in front after Saul Niguez slotted beneath the keeper and into the back of the net, before Diego Costa doubled Atleti's lead just eight minutes later with a fine strike from 20 yards out.



Atletico certainly didn't look like a team who were short on confidence, with Alvaro Morata getting his name on the scoresheet on the hour mark before Thomas Partey completed the scoring in stylish fashion as his long range effort sailed right into the top corner to wrap up the 4-0 win.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Simeone hailed the performance from his players against tough opposition and also insisted his side aren't prepared to give up the La Liga title race just yet.



He said: “We needed to play well against a team that is fighting to qualify for the Champions League, and the lads played a fantastic match. It was one of our best away performances of the season.

“We have to keep fighting for La Liga until the end."



The win ended a two-match losing run for Atletico, having been dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus and having lost 2-0 at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous league outing.

Atletico have now closed the gap between themselves and Barcelona to 10 points once again with nine games remaining, and they'll be hoping to keep the pressure on the league leaders when they host Girona on Tuesday night.

