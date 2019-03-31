Eddie Howe Says He Has 'No Complaints' Over Bournemouth's 2-0 Defeat to Leicester City

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said that his side didn't deserve to beat Leicester City in their Premier League fixture against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Leicester title winners Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy were enough to see off Howe's Bournemouth despite the visitors looking threatening in attack. The Cherries manager will rue the chances his side missed in the game and will see it as a case of points dropped for the Soth coast club.

Bournemouth have now lost 10 of their last 11 away games, the one win coming against now relegated Huddersfield. This is an alarming run of form and will be something that Howe will want to fix soon.

Speaking to the BBC, Howe acknowledged Bournemouth's poor away form, saying: "Our away record is a concern and we are trying to find ways to improve what we do. I want a game tomorrow after that performance.





"People travel a long way to come and see us play and we didn't perform."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Howe felt that despite missing a number of chances, his side still had opportunities to get back into the game. In an interview with Sky Sports Howe said: "Goals change games, I think that is a well-used cliché. Their early goal put us on the back-foot. There was an opportunity for us to equalise, we didn't take it but we had a long time in the game to force our way back."





The Cherries boss said that his team were nowhere near good enough to win the game and din't play near their capabilities against Leicester: "We didn't play anywhere near the levels that we're capable of doing.

We'll have to analyse and reflect on what we did today. It was one of those days we tried a lot of different things in the game to try and spark an upturn in our performance but it didn't happen."