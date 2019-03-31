Jan Siewert Hopes Huddersfield Will Come Back Stronger After Palace Defeat Confirms Relegation

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has claimed that he was impressed with his team's performance during their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a result which confirms his team's relegation from the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club gave a good account of themselves during Saturday's match despite the threat of relegation looming fiercely over them. The Terriers edged an uneventful first half before succumbing to a Luka Milivojevic penalty and a Patrick van Aanholt strike in the second half.

90' FULL-TIME #cpfc 2-0 #htafc: Results today have confirmed that Huddersfield Town will play in the @SkyBetChamp next season.#CRYHUD (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 30, 2019

Talking to Huddersfield Town's official website, Siewert saw plenty of reasons to be positive in regards to the team's display, despite the loss confirming their relegation from the top flight.

Siewert said: "I think we did very well in the first half. We encountered tactical situations very well and had offensive possibilities against a team which has the quality of Wilfried Zaha, for example. It was really great to see the lads fighting for each other.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"When you see this group on the pitch today, they made the home audience give them a round of applause after the game, even at half time we were impressed. It was great for us to see that we did so many things right."

The German manager also suggested that the fashion in which his team was defeated was rather symbolic of their entire campaign.

"The penalty definitely summed up the season. We haven't had a penalty ourselves this season, but we've conceded eight to 10. The quality in the Premier League is so high that it completely takes the game in a different direction. But still, at 1-0 down, we fought and had a chance to equalise. The team on the pitch today made me really proud."

Siewert's attention will now look towards the team's future and the aim of putting right the many wrongs from their horrific league campaign this season.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Siewert said:"I think the fans realise what we are doing. There are certain things that go wrong in a season, and we have to find all the things that we are willing to do as a club. It's great, and the supporters are part of that, and they help to bring us in the right direction.

"We are really focusing on the stuff that went wrong, and finding a better way to come back stronger."