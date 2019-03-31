Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch the Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Tottenham on Sunday, March 31.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

Liverpool hosts Tottenham in a key Premier League rife with top-four implications on Sunday, March 31 at Anfield. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Liverpool enters Sunday's matchup sitting atop the Premier League by two points over Manchester City, which has a game in hand. Prior to the international break, Liverpool secured a 2–1 win over Fulham. Sadio Mane scored the team's first goal in the 26th minute before James Milner clinched the win with a penalty in the 81st. 

Tottenham, meanwhile, is winless in its last four league games and finds itself in jeopardy of falling out of the top four. Spurs in third place in league standings with 61 points, just one clear of rival Arsenal, three ahead of Manchester United and four ahead of Chelsea as the four teams battle for the final two places in the league's top four.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch recent Liverpool matches and all-time Liverpool classics and tactical analysis on SI TV. Start a free trial today here!

