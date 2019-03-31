Nuno Espirito Santo Rues Costly Early Goal After Wolves Suffer Surprise 2-0 Defeat at Burnley

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that falling a goal behind early in the game cost Wolves as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side stunned Nuno's side as Burnley stormed into an early lead, when a free-kick caught out some sloppy defending from the visitors and a Conor Coady own goal put the Clarets ahead. Sean Dyche's side sealed the victory through a Dwight McNeil strike in the second half.

Nuno admitted after the game that the early goal was costly in a disappointing day for his side. As quoted by the club's official website, the Wolves boss said: "I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed with the way we started the game because we started very badly.

"When you concede a goal so early, the game comes much harder after that. It's clearly something that we can avoid, something that we can be better organised in stopping, so it's disappointing in that aspect of the game.

"Everything becomes harder and it's something that we can avoid, and we must avoid. But this is part of the growing process of the team and shows we have to be switched on throughout the whole game.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Sometimes you have a lot of the ball and you cannot produce enough. I think we produced, we created some good moments, good football, managed possession well and had clear chances.

"But today, what disappointed us is the way we started the game, losing 1-0, as it's not the way we should compete."

Wolves must bounce back quickly from Saturday's defeat to Burnley, as Nuno's side now prepare to host Manchester United in another testing Premier League clash on Tuesday before taking on Watford in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley next Sunday.

"Now we have to rest, we will recover, we will analyse the game well and we will prepare ourselves to compete for Tuesday," the Wolves boss added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message