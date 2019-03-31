Nuno Espirito Santo Rues Costly Early Goal After Wolves Suffer Surprise 2-0 Defeat at Burnley

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that falling a goal behind early in the game cost Wolves as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side stunned Nuno's side as Burnley stormed into an early lead, when a free-kick caught out some sloppy defending from the visitors and a Conor Coady own goal put the Clarets ahead. Sean Dyche's side sealed the victory through a Dwight McNeil strike in the second half.

FULL-TIME Burnley 2-0 Wolves



A huge win for Burnley as they score in each half to boost their push for #PL safety#BURWOL pic.twitter.com/tMoEmlzzV6 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 30, 2019

Nuno admitted after the game that the early goal was costly in a disappointing day for his side. As quoted by the club's official website, the Wolves boss said: "I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed with the way we started the game because we started very badly.

"When you concede a goal so early, the game comes much harder after that. It's clearly something that we can avoid, something that we can be better organised in stopping, so it's disappointing in that aspect of the game.

"Everything becomes harder and it's something that we can avoid, and we must avoid. But this is part of the growing process of the team and shows we have to be switched on throughout the whole game.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Sometimes you have a lot of the ball and you cannot produce enough. I think we produced, we created some good moments, good football, managed possession well and had clear chances.

"But today, what disappointed us is the way we started the game, losing 1-0, as it's not the way we should compete."

Wolves must bounce back quickly from Saturday's defeat to Burnley, as Nuno's side now prepare to host Manchester United in another testing Premier League clash on Tuesday before taking on Watford in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley next Sunday.

No time to dwell on today's defeat, with the next challenge just around the corner on Tuesday.



👊🐺 pic.twitter.com/PhbVyLHqSP — Wolves (@Wolves) March 30, 2019

"Now we have to rest, we will recover, we will analyse the game well and we will prepare ourselves to compete for Tuesday," the Wolves boss added.