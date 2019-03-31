Scott Parker Admits Fulham 'New the Challenge Ahead' After Cottagers Slump to 2-0 Loss to City

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Fulham manager Scott Parker refused to blame any his players after some sloppy mistakes gifted victory to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage. 

On paper, this always looked an uphill task for Fulham but it was made all the more difficult by Timothy Fosu-Mensah's wayward back pass which led to the opening goal. The defender hasn't played a lot of football this season and was maybe a little rusty as he sold Tom Cairney short who in truth didn't appear to look on for the ball anyway.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manchester City capitalised on the loose ball with Bernardo Silva finishing off the attack to put the visitors ahead with just six minutes on the clock. Joe Bryan made a similarly dreadful back pass 20 minutes later with Sergio Aguero being the key beneficiary this time to round off a 2-0 win.

Speaking to the Guardian, Parker exonerated his players of blame by commenting: "We had a little bit of a nervous start and it would be a tough mountain to climb. Our mistakes came from pressure, they put you in those scenarios. Mistakes happen."

Parker was proud of his player's overall effort though, and added: "It was a tough day. From the outset, we knew the challenge ahead. We showed some bits at times, but against a world-class side, it’s not enough really.


"We had some good spells. But it was a difficult afternoon. I do feel there have been some improvements. I have no doubt given time we can turn things around.”

Fulham did make a contest of the fixture but were comfortably second best, failing to register a shot on target. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Huddersfield Town became the first team to be relegated after defeat to Crystal Palace and Fulham will likely join them soon as they sit on 17 points - 16 away from safety. 

The Cottagers next face Watford on Tuesday evening.

