LIVE: Tottenham, Man City Clash in Champions League Quarterfinals

Watch all the key plays at Tottenham and Man City play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

By Avi Creditor
April 09, 2019

Tottenham and Manchester City will become quite familiar with one another in the coming days, starting with Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Tottenham's new stadium in London.

The match marks the first of three between the two Premier League powers in an 11-day span, all of which are marked with high stakes. There's the first and second legs of this series, which will send one of the English sides to the semifinals, and then there's their league match on April 20, which will have implications for Man City's title chase and Tottenham's quest to finish in the top four.

The two know each other well already, of course, with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino matching wits over the years. Man City got the better of Tottenham at Wembley Stadium earlier in the season, edging Spurs 1-0 in October.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 17.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message