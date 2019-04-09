Tottenham and Manchester City will become quite familiar with one another in the coming days, starting with Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Tottenham's new stadium in London.

The match marks the first of three between the two Premier League powers in an 11-day span, all of which are marked with high stakes. There's the first and second legs of this series, which will send one of the English sides to the semifinals, and then there's their league match on April 20, which will have implications for Man City's title chase and Tottenham's quest to finish in the top four.

The two know each other well already, of course, with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino matching wits over the years. Man City got the better of Tottenham at Wembley Stadium earlier in the season, edging Spurs 1-0 in October.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 17.