Jurgen Klopp Claims 11 Liverpool Players Could Have Been Named in PFA Team of the Year

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his whole team is 'the team of the season' after four Reds stars were named in the PFA Premier League of the Year this week.

Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson got the nod from their fellow professionals, joining Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and six players from reigning champions Manchester City.

Whether they win the title or not, Liverpool are on course to finish this season with at least the third-highest points tally in Premier League history and Klopp claims that as many as seven more of his players could have been involved in the all-star select XI.

"There could have been four, five, six or seven more involved. They played an outstanding season in so many moments. For me, my team is the team of the season anyway," the Liverpool boss is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Naming a handful of individuals, he added, "Mo [Salah] would have deserved it again. He's up there again with the top scorers and scored so many incredibly important goals for us.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Gini Wijnaldum plays an incredible season, 100 per cent. Jordan Henderson is in a shape where if they would vote today then he would probably be in and stuff like that, so it's good."

But while Manchester City have six players to Liverpool's four in Team of the Year, it is expected to be Van Dijk who scoops the individual PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Liverpool saw City leapfrog them by a point in the title race on Wednesday night after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford. That result ensured that City now have the advantage and it means even wins in all three of their remaining games may not be enough for Liverpool.

They have to win their games and hope that City drop points against either Burnley, Leicester or Brighton as the rollercoaster 2018/19 campaign draws to a close.

