Southampton vs Bournemouth: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Southampton host Bournemouth at St Mary's this Saturday as they look to secure Premier League safety.

The Saints drew 1-1 away to Watford in midweek, Shane Long setting a new top flight record for fastest goal scored after netting in just 7.69 seconds. They were then pegged back by Andre Gray as time ticked on, the draw taking them six points clear of Cardiff in the final relegation place.

The Cherries were defeated 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium by Fulham last weekend, their poor run of form leaving them in mid table obscurity.

Here's the team Ralph Hasenhüttl could field for the clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Angus Gunn (GK) - The Manchester City academy product has received many plaudits for his displays since replacing Alex McCarthy between the sticks. He has conceded 13 goals and kept three clean sheets in his nine Premier League appearances to date, a fine return considering his team's struggles this campaign.

Jan Bednarek (CB) - A fiercely brave competitor, the Pole has been a key component of Hasenhüttl's backline. He is developing into an accomplished defender at this level.

Maya Yoshida (CB) - The Japan international is a long-time servant of Southampton having partnered numerous individuals in the heart of the team's defence. He has never looked out of place during his time at St Mary's, earning the admiration of fans and players alike.

Jack Stephens (CB) - Jannik Vestergaard's groin strain has opened the door for Stephens to prove his worth. He has spent plenty of his time with the club out on loan, but has been given plenty of opportunities to impress over the last few years

Midfielders

Yan Valery (RWB) - Though Cedric Soares was a solid performer under Hughes, Valery has performed admirably since the Portuguese's move to Inter. Winning the favour of the new manager, he has showcased tireless work-rate and proficiency both in attack and defence.

James Ward-Prowse (CM) - The entire league is familiar with Ward-Prowse's unerring accuracy from the dead-ball. Sumptuous whipped free-kicks have gone in against Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham this term; Artur Boruc beware.

Oriol Romeu (CM) - The former Chelsea man is determined in his role as midfield destroyer, scything down opposition runners and bringing abrupt ends to would-be counter-attacks.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - The Saints' captain has endless reserves of energy and the desire to help out at both ends of the pitch. He, Romeu and Ward-Prowse have forged a strong midfield trident.

Ryan Bertrand (LWB) - England man Bertrand has fallen down the pecking order for Gareth Southgate, but continues to shine at St Mary's. Rarely beaten by oncoming dribblers, the Champions League winner's pace is enough to match the vast majority of opponents.

Forwards

Nathan Redmond (ST) - An alteration to Redmond's role has been of huge benefit to both the forward and the club. He grabbed a brace in the 3-1 victory over Wolves a fortnight ago, demonstrating fine finishing abilities as well as searing speed.

Shane Long (ST) - The record-breaking opener against the Hornets completed something of a redemption arc for Long. Having gone over nine months without scoring for Southampton before notching against Leicester in January, the Irishman now has three goals in his last four.