Zinedine Zidane Left Exasperated After Toothless Real Madrid Fail to Break Down Getafe

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted he was left exasperated by his side's failure to score during their draw away to Getafe on Thursday night.

Real were held by Los Azulones in the 0-0 stalemate, failing to put their neighbours to the sword despite carving out several presentable opportunities.

Striker Karim Benzema spurned a number of chances in the first half of the La Liga encounter, with the majority of Los Blancos' team looking sub-par at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Failure to find a way past Getafe's resolute defence evidently irked Zidane, though he remained positive about the overall display from his men. There were inadequate performances from numerous players in the Real lineup, yet the Frenchman payed little attention to them in his post-match conference.





After the full-time whistle, he stated (as quoted by Diario AS): "The players played a very good game. We were good defensively and we weren't at risk.





"We were just missing the goal to win the game. We're a bit angry for not winning. We had chances to score many times and we didn't. We're a bit annoyed with the result. We deserved a lot more.

"You want to make [substitutions] to improve things," the ex-midfielder continued. "They didn't create what I hoped they would. That's how it is. The good thing is the clean sheet."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Interestingly, Zidane elected to play Keylor Navas in goal for the La Liga encounter, despite former Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois returning to fitness recently.

The Madrid boss was tight-lipped when asked about the decision after the match, declaring: "Both of them are at the disposal of the coach. Keylor played today. Afterwards, we'll see."